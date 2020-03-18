Scientists: The New Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 is of Natural Origin

The new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which originated from Wuhan last year and caused COVID-19 pandemic, spreading to more than 70 other countries around the world, is a product of natural evolution. This is determined by the results of a scientific study published in the prestigious magazine, Nature Medicine, bTV reported.

The analysis of public data for genomic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 and related viruses does not reveal evidence that the virus was artificially produced in a laboratory or otherwise developed.

"It is improbable that SARS-CoV-2 emerged through laboratory manipulation of a related SARS-CoV-like coronavirus. As noted above, the RBD of SARS-CoV-2 is optimized for binding to human ACE2 with an efficient solution different from those previously predicted. Furthermore, if genetic manipulation had been performed, one of the several reverse-genetic systems available for betacoronaviruses would probably have been used. However, the genetic data irrefutably show that SARS-CoV-2 is not derived from any previously used virus backbone. Instead, we propose two scenarios that can plausibly explain the origin of SARS-CoV-2: (i) natural selection in an animal host before zoonotic transfer; and (ii) natural selection in humans following zoonotic transfer. We also discuss whether selection during passage could have given rise to SARS-CoV-2." (Andersen, K.G., Rambaut, A., Lipkin, W.I. et al. The proximal origin of SARS-CoV-2. Nat Med (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-020-0820-9)

The authors of the Proximal Origin of 2 report include Andrew Rambaut, W. Ian Lipkin, Edward C. Holmes & Robert F. Garry

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause diseases that vary greatly in severity.

The first known major coronavirus disease manifested with the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome SARS epidemic is in 2003 in China.

Scientists have discovered that part of the spiked protein of virus SARS-CoV-2 has evolved to more effectively target a molecular function on the outside of human cells called a receptor involved in regulating blood pressure.

Spike protein SARS-CoV-2 is actually so effective in binding to human cells that scientists conclude it is the result of natural selection, not a product of genetic engineering.

