No New COVID-19 Positive Samples in Bulgaria

There are no new coronavirus positive samples in our country. Prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski informed about this at a briefing of the National Operational Headquarters.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria remains 81.

