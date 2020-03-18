No New COVID-19 Positive Samples in Bulgaria
www.pixabay.com
There are no new coronavirus positive samples in our country. Prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski informed about this at a briefing of the National Operational Headquarters.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria remains 81.
