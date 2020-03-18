Sunny and Relatively Warm Today

Today, light, or moderate in eastern Bulgaria, winds from the northeast will bring a little colder air. Considerable cloudiness only in the eastern part of the country, otherwise broken clouds and no significant rainfall expected. Daytime temperatures will drop slightly and maximums will range mostly between 9C and 14C, in Sofia around 10C. The atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for March and will increase during the day.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

