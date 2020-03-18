France Restricts the Sale of Paracetamol
www.pixabay.com
France restricts the sale of paracetamol, France Press reported, citing authorities.
Recently, the World Health Organization recommended taking this medication to combat the symptoms of the new coronavirus.
In order to avoid "useless stockpiling" from tomorrow, the sale of paracetamol in France will be limited to one box per person without symptoms and up to two in cases of fever or pain. The online sales of the medicine will be banned.
