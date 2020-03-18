Putin Scheduled a Referendum on Constitutional Changes for April 22
Russian President Vladimir Putin officially scheduled a nationwide vote on April 22 to approve constitutional changes, TASS and Reuters reported.
Putin has specified that the consultation will take place "if the epidemiological situation" allows.
If constitutional changes are accepted, Putin will have the right to run for president again, as his two previous terms, after which he is not eligible for a third, will be "nullified."
The Russian president has commented on the issue amid rumors that a nationwide vote could be delayed because of the spread of the coronavirus, Reuters notes.
