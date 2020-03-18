The Coronavirus is already Across whole Europe, Montenegro Registered First Two Cases

Two first cases of the new coronavirus were reported in Montenegro, TASS reported, citing authorities. Thus, there is no longer a country in Europe in which there is no cases of the virus, the agency notes.

Prime Minister Dusko Markovic told reporters that the patients were two women, born in 1948 and 1973 respectively. He described their condition as normal.

The two women returned from the US and Spain 12 days ago, Markovic said, quoted by Reuters.

The agency notes that Montenegro has already closed its borders, stopped public transport, classes have been terminated and establishments are not working. Only supermarkets and pharmacies remain open.