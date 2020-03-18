72 People Infected with COVID-19 in Serbia

New 7 coronavirus infected persons registered in Serbia today.

The total number of those infected with COVID-19 IS already 72, Belgrade's health ministry said.

39 people were tested, 7 of the samples were positive and 32 were negative.

Three people with a mild clinical picture are in home isolation, while four are hospitalized without complications and in a stable general condition. A total of 374 people were tested at the National Reference Laboratory of the Torlak Institute in Belgrade.