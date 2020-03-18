72 People Infected with COVID-19 in Serbia
www.pixabay.com
Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
New 7 coronavirus infected persons registered in Serbia today.
The total number of those infected with COVID-19 IS already 72, Belgrade's health ministry said.
39 people were tested, 7 of the samples were positive and 32 were negative.
Three people with a mild clinical picture are in home isolation, while four are hospitalized without complications and in a stable general condition. A total of 374 people were tested at the National Reference Laboratory of the Torlak Institute in Belgrade.
- » Von der Leyen: We May Have a COVID-19 Vaccine by Fall 2020
- » France Restricts the Sale of Paracetamol
- » Skopje to Pull Out 200 People from Bulgaria
- » 200 People are Quarantined in Plovdiv because of a Suspected Coronavirus
- » 14 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria - 81 TOTAL
- » 67 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria