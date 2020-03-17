Skopje to Pull Out 200 People from Bulgaria

Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov has announced that the necessary organization has been set up to welcome some 200 Macedonian citizens at the Bulgarian border checkpoint Gyueshevo.

"They will be welcomed in the best possible way, both for their safety and for the health of the whole nation," Dimitrov told local television 24 Vesti.

Dimitrov urged citizens not to leave the country, because it is unclear when they will be able to return home.

Tags: Skopje, Nikola Domitrov, Coronavirus
