BDZ Stops the Movement of all International Trains

March 17, 2020, Tuesday
Bulgaria: BDZ Stops the Movement of all International Trains www.pixabay.com

As of today (March 17), the movement of all international trains through the border crossings on the territory of Bulgaria will be stopped in connection with the measures taken against the spread of the new coronavirus, the Bulgarian State Railways BDZ announced on March 16.

International trains that will not run are:

International express trains № 7990 / № 7991 Sofia-Belgrade-Sofia;

International fast trains № 1090 / № 1091 Vidin-Craiova-Vidin;

International fast trains № 361 / № 360 Sofia-Thessaloniki-Sofia, which retain their movement on the territory of the country in the section Sofia-Kulata-Sofia;

International express trains № 462 / № 463 Sofia-Bucharest-Sofia, which retain their movement on the territory of the country in the section Sofia-Ruse-Sofia;

International fast trains № 493 / № 492 Sofia-Istanbul-Sofia, which retain their movement on the territory of the country in the section Sofia-Svilengrad-Sofia.

The cancellation of the movement of trains traveling between Sofia and Istanbul has been in force since 11.03.2020.Detailed information on train schedules can be obtained at the Information desks and ticket offices at the train stations and bureaus across the country and by contacting phone number 0700 10 200, BNT reported.

Tags: BDZ, trains, international, Coronavirus
