Kiril Domuschiev Infected with COVID-19

www.pixabay.com

Kiril Domuschiev tested positive for COVID-19. This was reported by his Facebook account.

The first sample of the President of CЕIB was negative, but the second proved to be positive.

Kiril Petrov Domuschiev is a Bulgarian businessman, entrepreneur and oligarch, owner of PFC Ludogorets Razgrad

