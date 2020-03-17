Kiril Domuschiev Infected with COVID-19
Society | March 17, 2020, Tuesday // 18:28| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Kiril Domuschiev tested positive for COVID-19. This was reported by his Facebook account.
The first sample of the President of CЕIB was negative, but the second proved to be positive.
Kiril Petrov Domuschiev is a Bulgarian businessman, entrepreneur and oligarch, owner of PFC Ludogorets Razgrad
- » Skopje to Pull Out 200 People from Bulgaria
- » 200 People are Quarantined in Plovdiv because of a Suspected Coronavirus
- » Forbes: Coronavirus Meeting Estimates Leak from Goldman Sachs
- » 14 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria - 81 TOTAL
- » 67 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria
- » Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 11C and 16C