200 People are Quarantined in Plovdiv because of a Suspected Coronavirus

200 people were quarantined in Plovdiv due to contacts or suspected coronavirus infection.

This became clear today after the medical staff of the heads of Plovdiv hospitals in the Regional Administration - Plovdiv. Currently, there are 16 patients in the Infectious Diseases Clinic whose results are expected, the Infectious Diseases Clinic said. So far there are no COVID-19 patients in the district.

After the autopsy of the 84-year-old woman, admitted to the cardiology department of St. Mina Hospital, who died of pneumonia, a sample was sent for examination in Sofia. There is still no information on whether she was infected with COVID-19, the Infectious Disease Clinic said.

