14 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria - 81 TOTAL

Society » HEALTH | March 17, 2020, Tuesday // 17:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 14 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria - 81 TOTAL www.pixabay.com

14 new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria. The number of confirmed coronavirus patients in Bulgaria is 81. There is one person in Lovech, two in Pernik, the others are mainly focused in Pleven, Gabrovo. There is one patient under observation in Lom.

The suspected two cases in Blagoevgrad were confirmed.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria