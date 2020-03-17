14 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria - 81 TOTAL
14 new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria. The number of confirmed coronavirus patients in Bulgaria is 81. There is one person in Lovech, two in Pernik, the others are mainly focused in Pleven, Gabrovo. There is one patient under observation in Lom.
The suspected two cases in Blagoevgrad were confirmed.
