The Coronavirus Infected Population in Spain is already over 11,000

World | March 17, 2020, Tuesday // 17:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Coronavirus Infected Population in Spain is already over 11,000 www.pixabay.com

Currently, there are over 11,000 people infected with COVID-19 in Spain.

This was announced by the head of the country's health service Fernando Simon. In the last 24 hours in Spain alone, 1337 were infected and the total number reached 11 279.

497 died. In the last 24 hours, 155 people have died. The number of the cured people is 1,028.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Spain, Coronavirus, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria