The Coronavirus Infected Population in Spain is already over 11,000

Currently, there are over 11,000 people infected with COVID-19 in Spain.
This was announced by the head of the country's health service Fernando Simon. In the last 24 hours in Spain alone, 1337 were infected and the total number reached 11 279.
497 died. In the last 24 hours, 155 people have died. The number of the cured people is 1,028.
