UEFA Postpones the European Championship for the Next Summer

UEFA has announced its decision to postpone the 2021 European Championship. The news was first posted on Twitter by the Norwegian Football Federation.

The European Championship has been postponed by one year to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament will be held from June 11 to July 11 next year.

The European Championship is postponed not only because of the tournament itself, but also because of the need for the remaining championships to be finished.

Some hotel bookings in places like Copenhagen have already been canceled by UEFA this morning. The decision has already been notified to the 55 federations participating in the virtual meeting.

The European Championship program was scheduled to take place this summer from 12 June to 12 July in 12 stadiums in different European cities.

Meanwhile, UEFA has decided to postpone the Champions League final for 27 June. The winner of the Europa League will be determined four days earlier - on 23 June.

The Champions League final is in Istanbul and the Europa League in Gdansk.

In addition, individual championships and cups will be played whenever possible. Information should be announced soon and a suitable calendar will be sought.

This means that the championship and semi-finals for the Bulgarian Cup will take place at the right time.