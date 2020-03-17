COVID-19 has already Killed over 7,000 People in the World, Spain and France in the Top 5 in the Black Chart

More than 182 260 people are infected with the new coronavirus worldwide. The deaths are 7165. In addition to China, there are 161 cases worldwide. More than 79,000 people have been cured so far, most of them in China, according to Reuters and the Associated Press.

The most contagious cases are in mainland China - 80,860, and the deaths are 3,226. Italy ranks second with 2158 deaths and a total of 27 980 cases. Iran ranks third with 853 deaths and a total of 14 991 cases. Spain is fourth, with 342 deaths and a total of 9942 cases. France is fifth, with 148 deaths and a total of 6,633 cases. South Korea, which until recently occupied the second place, is now sixth with 81 deaths and a total of 8320 cases. In the US, there are 87 deaths and 4,667 infected. There are 55 deaths and 1391 cases in the United Kingdom. In Japan, there are 34 deaths and 1,547 cases of the infection.