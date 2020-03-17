Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 11C and 16C
It will be sunny today, with broken middle and high clouds in the afternoon across northeastern Bulgaria. A light west-southwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures between 11C and 16C, slightly lower along the Black Sea coast, about 13C for Sofia. Atmospheric pressure will drop, but will stay higher than the average for the month.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.