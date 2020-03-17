Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 11C and 16C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 17, 2020, Tuesday // 11:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 11C and 16C www.pixabay.com

It will be sunny today, with broken middle and high clouds in the afternoon across northeastern Bulgaria. A light west-southwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures between 11C and 16C, slightly lower along the Black Sea coast, about 13C for Sofia. Atmospheric pressure will drop, but will stay higher than the average for the month.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Weather forecast, NIMH, sunny
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria