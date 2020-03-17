67 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria
67 cases of the new coronavirus infection have been registered already in Bulgaria. 5 new cases of COVID-19 were registered today, the head of the National Operational Headquarters to coordinate measures for prevention and combatting coronavirus Ventsislav Mutafchiiski announced.
We met with Premier Borissov in the morning and ascertained that most people are following the preventive measures, Major General Mutafchiiski said. Gatherings of seniors outdoors must be limited to two people. Clients should stay at least 2 meters from each other when they are queueing in front of the food stores. We recommend the team principle to people working indoors, in order to limit the risk of coronavirus spread, Professor Ventsislav Mutafchiiski pointed out, BNR reported.
- » Nurofen Manufacturer: We are not Aware of any Evidence that Ibuprofen Adversely Impacts the Outcome in Patients Suffering from COVID-19 Infection
- » US Launches First Clinical Tests on New Coronavirus Vaccine
- » 4-Year-Old Child with Fever Landed at Sofia Airport
- » Boyko Borissov Tested Negative for COVID-19, a total of 62 Cases Confirmed in Bulgaria
- » How to Recognise COVID-19?
- » There are Two Positive Samples for COVID-19 in Bansko