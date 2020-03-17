The European Union will Close its External Borders for 30 Days

The European Union will Close its External Borders for 30 Days

The European Union will close its external borders for 30 days to tackle the epidemic of the new coronavirus. This was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron in a televised address. "All trips between non-European countries and the EU will be suspended for 30 days," Macron said.

"We are at war," the president said at least five times, addressing his compatriots for the second time in a week over a coronavirus pandemic that is spreading very quickly in the country. He announced that all current reforms in France, including his controversial pension reform, will be postponed, the DPA reported.

