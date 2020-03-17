The US Army has Stopped Preparing for DEFENDER-Europe 20 because of the COVID-19

The US Army has announced that it is stopping the transfer of military personnel and equipment to Europe for the planned military training because of the epidemic from the new coronavirus, BTA reported.

The size of the DEFENDER-Europe 20 exercise has already been reduced, and the US Armed Forces announced this additional measure yesterday.

"The health, safety and readiness of our military, civilians and relatives are our paramount concern," an army statement said.

Since January, the US Army has deployed 6,000 troops and 9,000 vehicles and other equipment from the United States to Europe.

