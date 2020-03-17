France is Quarantined: Macron Suspended Pension Reform and Delayed Second Round of ElectionsCOVID-

France will be quarantined by noon on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement to the nation broadcast by the Elysee Palace.

All residents are ordered to stay home and will only be able to leave their homes for substantial reasons. People's movement will be very restricted, Macron said.

"We are at war," the French president repeatedly said. Macron announced a number of measures that put France in a martial law to combat the virus.

Here are the main ones: All people's movements will be banned from noon Tuesday for 15 days. Citizens should stay home. Penalties will be imposed for those who violate the rules.

The army will help transport patients to hospitals. Borders remain closed according to an agreement with other EU countries.

The second round of local elections is postponed. All reforms, including the pension reform, are temporarily postponed.

No business, no matter the size, will be left to fail.

