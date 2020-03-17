Nurofen Manufacturer: We are not Aware of any Evidence that Ibuprofen Adversely Impacts the Outcome in Patients Suffering from COVID-19 Infection

The manufacturer of one of the most popular anti-inflammatory drug Nurofen - Reckitt Benckiser (RB), has come out with a statement on the French health minister's claim that he has doubts about its negative impact on patients with coronavirus.

The company says they do not have such data and evidence, and they are leading consumer safety and will therefore monitor any additional information regarding its safe use.

"RB, the makers of Nurofen, is aware of recent social media in France raising concerns about the use of steroids & non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAIDs) products, including ibuprofen, for the alleviation of COVID-19 symptoms.

Consumer safety is our number one priority. Ibuprofen is a well-established medicine that has been used safely for many years as a fever and pain reducer. Our ibuprofen products are effectively used by millions of consumers across 40 markets and have been available as over-the-counter medicines for more than 30 years. All medicines are strictly regulated to ensure they comply with local healthcare authority requirements.

Appropriate use of ibuprofen and paracetamol is still currently being recommended by most European health authorities as part of the symptomatic treatment of COVID-19. RB is not aware of any evidence that ibuprofen adversely impacts the outcome in patients suffering from COVID-19 infection.

RB has neither received new safety information nor been involved in the evaluation of any adverse events regarding the use of ibuprofen in COVID-19. As with any medicine, we would remind consumers and their caregivers to carefully read and follow the instructions provided on the packaging and in the patient information leaflet."