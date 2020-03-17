US Launches First Clinical Tests on New Coronavirus Vaccine

The first participant in a clinical test for a vaccine against the new coronavirus will receive an experimental dose on Monday, according to a government official, AP National Institutes of Health funded the trial, which is being conducted at the Seattle Health Research Institute in Washington, DC. The official who announced the plans for the first entrant spoke on condition of anonymity as the move was not made public.

Health officials in the country say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.

The trial involved 45 adult volunteers in good health. They cannot be infected because the vaccine does not contain the virus itself. The only purpose is to check that the vaccines show no worrying side effects, laying the groundwork for larger tests.

Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create the vaccine, while cases of COVID-19 continue to increase.

President Donald Trump has demanded quick action on the vaccine, saying in recent days that work is "going very fast" and hopes to get the vaccine "fairly soon."

There is no proven cure yet. In China, scientists are testing a combination of HIV drugs against the new coronavirus, as well as an experimental drug which was developed to fight ebola.