WHO: There are More Coronavirus Deaths Worldwide than in China

There are already more fatal cases in the rest of the world than in China, the World Health Organization announced on Monday.

"More deaths and deaths have been reported in the rest of the world than in China," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva without citing recent data.

According to AFP data, based on official sources, more than 169,710 cases have been registered in 142 countries and territories. The death toll is 6 640.

The worst affected countries in terms of deaths are mainland China with 3,213 deaths, Italy with 1809 deaths, 853 in Iran and 297 in Spain.

The WHO has called for every suspected case of COVID-19 to be tested to stem the deadly pandemic.

"You cannot fight a fire blindfolded. And we cannot stop this pandemic if we don't know who is infected." WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva, saying the WHO recommended to countries: "Test, test, test. Test every suspicious case."