Austrian Airlines Ceases all Flights from 18 March

Austrian Airlines suspends all flights from Wednesday evening, March 18, 2020 until March 28. The measure is due to restrictions already imposed on travel around the world, as well as a decline in demand for this type of transport, the airline said.

The last flight for the moment, will departure from Chicago with flight number OS 066, and will land in Vienna on March 19, 2020 in the morning.

All passengers who have booked their flights in this period will, if possible, be diverted to other airlines.

If assistance is necessary : Phones of our Embassy in Vienna: +43 1 505 31 13; +43 1 505 64 44

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Situation Center in Sofia: +359 2 948 24 04; +359 2 971 38 56; +359 2 948 30 52; +359 2 948 2552; +359 2 948 20 85 and by email.