Egypt Stops all International Flights to and from the Country, Charter Flights are Included

From March 19 (Thursday) to March 31, all international flights to and from Egypt are suspended, including charter flights. The measure will apply from 12.00 on March 19.

If assistance is necessary: Phones of our Embassy in Egypt: +202 273 63 025; +202 273 66 077. Off-line hotline: +20 12 231 71 991.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Situation Center in Sofia: +359 2 948 24 04; +359 2 971 38 56; +359 2 948 30 52; +359 2 948 2552; +359 2 948 20 85 and by email