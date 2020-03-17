Egypt Stops all International Flights to and from the Country, Charter Flights are Included

Business » TOURISM | March 17, 2020, Tuesday // 08:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Egypt Stops all International Flights to and from the Country, Charter Flights are Included www.pixabay.com

From March 19 (Thursday) to March 31, all international flights to and from Egypt are suspended, including charter flights. The measure will apply from 12.00 on March 19.

If assistance is necessary: Phones of our Embassy in Egypt: +202 273 63 025; +202 273 66 077. Off-line hotline: +20 12 231 71 991.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Situation Center in Sofia: +359 2 948 24 04; +359 2 971 38 56; +359 2 948 30 52; +359 2 948 2552; +359 2 948 20 85 and by email

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Egypt, flights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria