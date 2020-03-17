Malaysia is Closing its Borders Completely
Malaysia will ban its citizens from traveling abroad and foreigners from entering the country through drastic measures announced by the prime minister on Monday aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly new coronavirus.
The schools will also be closed under the new rules, which will be in force for two weeks Wednesday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said.
