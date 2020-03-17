The Deaths from the Coronavirus in Italy are already over 2,000

Bulgaria: The Deaths from the Coronavirus in Italy are already over 2,000

In the last 24 hours, another 349 people have died in Italy from the new coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 2158, or an increase of 19% overnight, France Press reported.

The number of people infected in the country has increased from 24,747 to 27,980 people, or an increase of 13% in 24 hours, the lowest increase since the first infected people were detected on February 21st.

There are 1,851 people in emergency rooms.

