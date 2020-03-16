The MFA Raised the Travel Risk Index for these Countries

In connection with the worldwide spread of the disease COVID-19 and the pandemic announced by the World Health Organization, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reassessed and adjusted the risk levels for a number of countries. Current levels of risk are:

Level 5: China, Iran;

Level 4: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Republic of Korea, North Korea (DPRK), Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka;

Level 3: USA, Japan, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria.

Level 2: Serbia, Romania, Malaysia, Qatar, Australia, Canada, Greece, Czech Republic, Finland, Portugal, Singapore, Slovenia, Estonia, Iceland, Ireland, Poland.

Once again, we call on Bulgarian citizens not to travel outside or to Bulgaria, to cancel their already planned trips and to follow the instructions of institutions at home and abroad, to be responsible to themselves, their loved ones and the society.

All compatriots who are abroad or planning a trip are encouraged by the Foreign Ministry to follow the information, warnings and tips that the Foreign Ministry publishes on its website under the special heading "Coronavirus - what to do" as well as to follow and follow the recommendations and instructions of the authorities in the country in which they are located.

The information can also be found in the Messaging section of the Situation Center Directorate // and in the travelling section for each country

If you need assistance contact MFA's 24/7 phones: +359 2 948 24 04; +359 2 971 38 56; 02 948 3052; 02 948 2552; 02 948 2085 and email crisis@mfa.bg.