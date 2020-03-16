The MFA Raised the Travel Risk Index for these Countries

Society | March 16, 2020, Monday // 18:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The MFA Raised the Travel Risk Index for these Countries www.pixabay.com

In connection with the worldwide spread of the disease COVID-19 and the pandemic announced by the World Health Organization, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reassessed and adjusted the risk levels for a number of countries. Current levels of risk are:

Level 5: China, Iran;

Level 4: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Republic of Korea, North Korea (DPRK), Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka;

Level 3: USA, Japan, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria.

Level 2: Serbia, Romania, Malaysia, Qatar, Australia, Canada, Greece, Czech Republic, Finland, Portugal, Singapore, Slovenia, Estonia, Iceland, Ireland, Poland.

Once again, we call on Bulgarian citizens not to travel outside or to Bulgaria, to cancel their already planned trips and to follow the instructions of institutions at home and abroad, to be responsible to themselves, their loved ones and the society.

All compatriots who are abroad or planning a trip are encouraged by the Foreign Ministry to follow the information, warnings and tips that the Foreign Ministry publishes on its website under the special heading "Coronavirus - what to do" as well as to follow and follow the recommendations and instructions of the authorities in the country in which they are located.

The information can also be found in the Messaging section of the Situation Center Directorate // and in the travelling section for each country 

If you need assistance contact MFA's 24/7 phones: +359 2 948 24 04; +359 2 971 38 56; 02 948 3052; 02 948 2552; 02 948 2085 and email crisis@mfa.bg.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: MFA, travel risk, update
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria