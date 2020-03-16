Boyko Borissov Tested Negative for COVID-19, a total of 62 Cases Confirmed in Bulgaria

62 are infected with a COVID-19 in Bulgaria. This was announced by Prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski at a briefing. 4 of the 95 samples taken at the MMA were positive. The patients are under home treatment.

145 samples were taken at the National Laboratory, 6 of which were positive.

According to him, there are 10 people in the Military Medical Academy, two in Pirogov, two in Alexandrovska, two in Gabrovo, four in Pleven. The patients from the Pulmonary Hospital are under home quarantine because they had no complaints.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and all members of the Operations Headquarters were also tested for the new coronavirus. All samples are negative.