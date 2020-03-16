The United States has Warned Iraq that it will not Tolerate Attacks against Americans

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Iraq today that the United States will respond inevitably to new attacks on Americans following a series of deadly attacks on a military base in Iraq, AFP reported.

In a telephone interview with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, the first US diplomat said the US Iraq's government should defend the US-led coalition helping it fight Islamic State, according to the statement from State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus.

"Secretary Pompeo underscored that the groups responsible for these attacks must be held accountable. Secretary Pompeo noted that America will not tolerate attacks and threats to American lives and will take additional action as necessary in self-defence," it said.

On Saturday, there were new missile attacks on an Iraqi base north of Baghdad, home to US troops. According to US and Iraqi security forces, three people from the US-led coalition were wounded.

 

