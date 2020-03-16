1000 New Cases of COVID-19 in Spain in just 24 Hours

World | March 16, 2020, Monday // 17:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 1000 New Cases of COVID-19 in Spain in just 24 Hours www.pixabay.com

Nearly 1,000 new cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Spain in the last 24 hours, and the number of deaths of the already infected in the country is 297, the France Press reported, citing new data from local authorities.

The number of confirmed infected cases in the country reached 8744. More than half of these cases - 4665 - are in Madrid and the surrounding metropolitan area.

Because of the contagion, Spain and Portugal have already agreed to stop tourists from crossing their 1,200-kilometer common border. Goods and workers will be allowed to cross the border.

It became clear today that the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, has also contracted the new coronavirus. She reported it personally on Twitter, TASS reported.

Because of the coronavirus epidemic, the Basque Country region is postponing local elections scheduled for April 5, Reuters reported, citing a Spanish newspaper.

The Basque Country is the second area in Spain with the most confirmed cases of infection.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, infected, Spain
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria