1000 New Cases of COVID-19 in Spain in just 24 Hours

Nearly 1,000 new cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Spain in the last 24 hours, and the number of deaths of the already infected in the country is 297, the France Press reported, citing new data from local authorities.

The number of confirmed infected cases in the country reached 8744. More than half of these cases - 4665 - are in Madrid and the surrounding metropolitan area.

Because of the contagion, Spain and Portugal have already agreed to stop tourists from crossing their 1,200-kilometer common border. Goods and workers will be allowed to cross the border.

It became clear today that the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, has also contracted the new coronavirus. She reported it personally on Twitter, TASS reported.

Because of the coronavirus epidemic, the Basque Country region is postponing local elections scheduled for April 5, Reuters reported, citing a Spanish newspaper.

The Basque Country is the second area in Spain with the most confirmed cases of infection.