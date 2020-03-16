PRWeek Shortlists M3 Communications Group, Inc. Among the Two Best PR Agencies in Europe

М3 Communications Group, Inc. was announced one of the best PR agencies in Europe. The company is one of the two finalists in “Best agency in Europe” category of the international competition PRWeek Global Awards 2020.

М3 Communications Group, Inc. is the only one Bulgarian company to be shortlisted for the prestigious awards.

In addition, М3 Communications Group, Inc.has another great achievement at the competition. Its CEO Maxim Behar is a finalist in the category “Best professional in Europe”.

Apart from being an experienced international PR expert and a former President of the most influential PR organization in the world ICCO, he is also the author of one of the best PR books at the moment – “The Global PR Revolution”.The book was initially published at the end of 2019 in the USA, where it achieved an incredible success. In the period of 2 weeks, “The Global PR Revolution” was the best-selling book on Amazon in the categories Public Relations, Sales Marketing and Career Advice and continues to be among the bestsellers in this field.

“The achievement of M3 Communications Group, Inc. at PRWeek’s competition is an important recognition of our professionalism and experience. We work every day not only to develop successful projects for our clients, but also to improve the PR business in Bulgaria. For more than 2 years now M3 Communications Group, Inc. has been following the highest international standards and has been making a revolution in the PR industry”, commented Maxim Behar, CEO of М3 Communications Group, Inc.

PRWeek Global Awardsis organized by one of the most prominent PR media outlets in the world PRWeek. The competition honors innovative projects and campaigns as well as PR agencies and experts from all around the world that set new trends in business and follow the highest professional standards. The winners are selected by a jury, consisting of experts from the industry.

You can view the full PRWeek Global Awards 2020 shortlist here. The big winners of Global Awards 2020will be announced at a glamorous ceremony in London on 19 May.