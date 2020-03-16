Bulgarian Detained with 10 kg of Heroin at Malko Tarnovo Border Checkpoint

A Bulgarian was arrested while trying to transport 10 kg of heroin across the country's border, the District Prosecutor's Office in Burgas announced.

The drug trafficker was detained at the Malko Turnovo border checkpoint on March 13th. The drug, distributed in 22 packages, was stashed in a car with which the man traveled from Turkey to Bulgaria.

He is under a 72-hour prosecutor's arrest. The investigation is ongoing.