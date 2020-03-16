Bulgarian Detained with 10 kg of Heroin at Malko Tarnovo Border Checkpoint

Crime | March 16, 2020, Monday // 16:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Detained with 10 kg of Heroin at Malko Tarnovo Border Checkpoint www.pixabay.com

A Bulgarian was arrested while trying to transport 10 kg of heroin across the country's border, the District Prosecutor's Office in Burgas announced.

The drug trafficker was detained at the Malko Turnovo border checkpoint on March 13th. The drug, distributed in 22 packages, was stashed in a car with which the man traveled from Turkey to Bulgaria.

He is under a 72-hour prosecutor's arrest. The investigation is ongoing.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: heroin, Bulgarian, detained, Malko Tarnovo
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria