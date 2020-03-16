Skiing in Bansko, Pamporovo and Borovets Banned, the Ski Area is Closed

Bulgaria: Skiing in Bansko, Pamporovo and Borovets Banned, the Ski Area is Closed www.pixabay.com

By order of the Prosecutor's Office and by decision of the Crisis Staff in Bansko, the ski area in the city shall be closed immediately. This was announced by the mayor of the municipality Ivan Kadev. The foreign nationals at the resort will be visited on the spot and will fill out declarations that they are aware of the state of emergency in Bulgaria.

Six coronavirus samples were taken by foreign nationals on holiday in Bansko. Only one of them is positive so far. However, the sample of a 78-year-old Briton who has lived in Bulgaria for a long time and has not traveled to the Island for 2-3 years is also positive. He is the second person proven to be infected with COVID-19.

The ski area of Pamporovo will also be closed from March 17 to March 29, inclusive, the management of Pamporovo AD announced.

According to the director of RZI, the work of the ski area is still a problem because there are many tourists and the restriction order is not respected at all.

