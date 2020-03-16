Chinese Doctors Celebrate Closure of Last Temporary Hospital

In China, fewer than 10,000 people will stay in hospitals because of a COVID-19 infection. All temporary medical facilities in Wuhan have been closed, and footage from social networks shows Chinese doctors rejoicing and celebrating the end of probably the most difficult times in their practice.

Since the start of the epidemic in the country in December, 81,000 have fallen ill and 3200 have died. However, nearly 68,000 have been cured. In recent days, the country has registered only 10-20 new patients a day.

