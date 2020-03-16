Chinese Doctors Celebrate Closure of Last Temporary Hospital
World | March 16, 2020, Monday // 15:17| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
In China, fewer than 10,000 people will stay in hospitals because of a COVID-19 infection. All temporary medical facilities in Wuhan have been closed, and footage from social networks shows Chinese doctors rejoicing and celebrating the end of probably the most difficult times in their practice.
Since the start of the epidemic in the country in December, 81,000 have fallen ill and 3200 have died. However, nearly 68,000 have been cured. In recent days, the country has registered only 10-20 new patients a day.
- » The United States has Warned Iraq that it will not Tolerate Attacks against Americans
- » 1000 New Cases of COVID-19 in Spain in just 24 Hours
- » First-of-its-Kind COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund is Now Launched
- » Today is the National Vaccination Day
- » Commission Moves to Ensure Supply of Personal Protective Equipment in the European Union
- » Serbia Closed its Borders and Introduced a State of Emergency because of COVID-19