There are Two Positive Samples for COVID-19 in Bansko

There are two positive samples for a coronavirus in Bansko. The first was announced by Prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski at a regular briefing at the Operations Headquarters on Monday morning. A 9-year-old child from England is the 52nd case of a coronavirus infection registered so far in Bulgaria, the National Crisis Staff announced on Monday morning. The second positive sample is of a 78-year-old adult man.

"On Friday, a 5-member family arrives on vacation in the resort town. It turned out that one of them had contact with a COVID-19 infected person. The uncle of the child, who is also in Bulgaria's ski resort Bansko, had previously been in contact with his sister, who was suffering from a coronavirus infection." Mutafchiiski said. According to him, this is another case of irresponsibility. He urged travel agencies to impose stricter controls.

The Bansko Crisis Staff met at an emergency meeting. After the meeting, it became clear that the ski season in the city was immediately terminated. Apart from Bansko, the ski slopes in Pamporovo are also closed.

As of today, there is a change in the quarantine period in Bulgaria. Anyone with a suspected coronavirus should stay home for 20 days, not 14, as it was before.

 

