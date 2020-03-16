Today is the National Vaccination Day
On 16 March every year, National Vaccination Day is observed in India which is also known as National Immunisation Day (IMD). It was first observed on 16 March, 1995 when the first dose of Oral Polio Vaccine was given. It is an attempt to increase awareness for the eradication of polio from the planet earth.
The prime purpose behind the celebration of National Vaccination Day is to make all people aware of arming against polio and eradicating it completely from the world, Current Affairs reported.
