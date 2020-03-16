The PCR Laboratory in Pleven will be Ready by the End of Next Week

By the end of next week, the PCR Laboratory for the establishment of COVID-19 in Pleven will be ready. The rector of the Pleven Medical University, Professor Slavcho Tomov, assured this at today's meeting of the Regional Operations Headquarters. The laboratory will be located at Second Clinic. "The research will be done by people who have experience with PCR. They will also undergo additional training with Prof. Mutafchiiski. We are also in contact with a leading virologist who we can count on as a consultant, "Prof. Tomov specified. The investment for the creation of the PCR laboratory is entirely financed by the Medical University - Pleven and will amount to 110 000 BGN without VAT. The amount includes the purchase of a PCR apparatus and the necessary supporting equipment.