The Head of State: It is High Time we Realized the Need to Show Civic Responsibility and Social Solidarity

Together with the Prime Minister and the Crisis Staff Chief we discussed the actions the government took for restricting the spread of coronavirus in Bulgaria, the presidential press office reported.

Bulgaria and the world are going through severe hardship. It necessitates full mobilization of material resources and society’s moral strengths. The epidemic will put the healthcare system and all social systems in the country to the test. They will have to endure a critical situation, despite the problems that have been accumulated for decades. We should express our respect and support for the Bulgarian medical doctors and nurses, for all specialists that will have to bear the major burden of this struggle. Our survival depends on their professionalism, morality, technical support, social security and tranquility and this should be the state’s irrevocable commitment.

For thirty years Bulgarians have been saving themselves singly. However, this deadly epidemic that is striking the weakest and the elderly reminded us and all people in the world that it is high time we realized the need to show civic responsibility and social solidarity.

I would like to thank all Bulgarians who volunteered to take part in the fight against the coronavirus because they express this responsibility and solidarity which we all need as a society and because no one can save themselves if they cannot rely on the responsible attitude of the others.

At this critical moment we have to be fully mobilized because coping with such a crisis requires that each one of us shows high public awareness. The strict measures will be useful only if each person is aware of the importance of these measures and their own place and participation in the fight against the coronavirus. The state of emergency will last one month and I consider it a temporary measure despite my criticism against the way it was introduced and the consequences it gave rise to, however I call on you not to be panic-stricken. The Bulgarian institutions work under force majeure conditions and we should understand their efforts. It is in our interest to strictly fulfill the restrictive measures and the instructions of the authorities.

I will say one more thing – these restrictive measures are extremely important at a moment such as the present one. They are life-saving, yet only with restrictions, bans and punishments we cannot overcome this crisis as an adequate and really healthy society.

The health crisis causes turmoil in the economy and in the social system. It puts to the test the small and medium-sized business, the employees with small children and old parents that rely on their income or those that lose their jobs and are on leave without pay. In this respect the Bulgarian government should also offer mechanisms for assistance to the worst affected by the restrictive measures. I know how difficult this is – we have also discussed this issue because the state funds are limited and I expect that the government in such a situation should reconsider its financial and investment priorities, seek the EU’s active assistance so that the worst affected be offered help because with pestilence from poverty we cannot save the people from this virus. We should all show solidarity with the people who will most severely bear the consequences of the crisis, as all affected countries understand it and take measures.

It is namely in such a situation that the government should help the weakest and the young should help the elderly. And this is the hope whereby we can restore the trust in the state and our future as society. The current crisis provides the opportunity for us to be stronger and more united as a people that can overcome the hardships, a people in which the generations can lend a hand to each other despite the gaps, the prejudices and the illusions accumulated throughout the years.

If we overcome this pandemic, we will find the solution to all problems accumulated throughout the years because the key to them lies in solidarity, respectability, in personal responsibility and respect for human life because what is most important now is the people’s health, life and prosperity.

The fight today is for every Bulgarian, therefore I call for unity and solidarity. I believe that if we are together and united, we can tackle the situation.