March 16, 2020, Monday
China has Confirmed 14 New COVID-19 Death Cases

In mainland China, 16 new cases of infection with the new coronavirus were confirmed yesterday, up from 20 on Saturday. This was reported by BTA, citing health authorities. With the new cases their total number has reached 80 860.

The death toll of COVID - 19 in the country reached 3,213 last night after 14 patients in the Hubei province, the epicenter of the epidemic in the country, died last night. 67 490 patients recovered.

