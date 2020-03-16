Flights from Spain and Italy to Bulgaria will be suspended
pixabay.com
Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Restrictions will be imposed on flights from Italy and Spain as of midnight on Tuesday, Bulgaria's Transport Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced earlier today. Bulgarian nationals who wish to return from these countries by then should be aware that they would be quarantined. An agreement has been reached with Bulgaria Air airline and, if necessary, flights to Italy and Spain would be made after this period to bring Bulgarian citizens back home./ BNR