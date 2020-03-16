Flights from Spain and Italy to Bulgaria will be suspended

Business » TOURISM | March 16, 2020, Monday // 11:07| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Flights from Spain and Italy to Bulgaria will be suspended pixabay.com

Restrictions will be imposed on flights from Italy and Spain as of midnight on Tuesday, Bulgaria's Transport Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced earlier today. Bulgarian nationals who wish to return from these countries by then should be aware that they would be quarantined. An agreement has been reached with Bulgaria Air airline  and, if necessary, flights to Italy and Spain would be made after this period to bring Bulgarian citizens back home./ BNR

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria