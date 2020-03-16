Bulgarian Tourists Blocked in Morocco

A group of Bulgarians who have been on holiday in Morocco cannot go home because the kingdom has closed its borders. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Petko Doikov in bTV.

According to him, however, there are currently no plans for a plane to be sendin order to pick up our fellow citizens from abroad.

Doikov urged Bulgarians not to travel abroad unless it is urgent. In addition, there were many Bulgarians from Germany, France and Spain who wanted to return to our country.

"In such a situation, I think the Bulgarians will stay in the countries they are in," Petko Doikov said.

The MFA has organized a situational center to provide up-to-date information to our compatriots. The collected data are updated every three hours and published in a table on the website of the Office, explained the Deputy Minister.

According to him, the situation is changing very quickly and remains difficult to predict.

"The situation in Europe continues to be extremely dynamic and complex. A number of states have declared a state of emergency or introduced stricter rules for travel."