9-year-old Child from England is the 52nd Case of Coronavirus in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | March 16, 2020, Monday // 10:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 9-year-old Child from England is the 52nd Case of Coronavirus in Bulgaria

A 9-year-old child from England is the 52nd case of a coronavirus infection registered so far in Bulgaria, the National Crisis Staff announced on Monday morning. The uncle of the child, who is also in Bulgaria's ski resort Bansko, had previously been in contact with his sister, who was suffering from a coronavirus infection.

The 9-year-old child arrived in Bansko together with his uncle and his family on Friday evening. Samples have been taken from the entire family and all are positive, officials from the Regional Health Inspectorate have told the Bulgarian National Radio. Bansko is one of Bulgaria's most popular ski resorts where many British nationals have their own property. 

Bulgaria's Crisis Staff recognizes that there is a clear tendency in the country for citizens to comply with the recommendations and orders issued in relation to the spread of the infection. 
In the meantime, Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry has reported that a Bulgarian national with a permanent residency in Singapore has tested positive for  COVID-19. Currently, he is placed in an isolation facility of the National Center for Infectious Diseases (NCID) in Singapore and his condition is stable./BNR
Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria