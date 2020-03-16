9-year-old Child from England is the 52nd Case of Coronavirus in Bulgaria
A 9-year-old child from England is the 52nd case of a coronavirus infection registered so far in Bulgaria, the National Crisis Staff announced on Monday morning. The uncle of the child, who is also in Bulgaria's ski resort Bansko, had previously been in contact with his sister, who was suffering from a coronavirus infection.
The 9-year-old child arrived in Bansko together with his uncle and his family on Friday evening. Samples have been taken from the entire family and all are positive, officials from the Regional Health Inspectorate have told the Bulgarian National Radio. Bansko is one of Bulgaria's most popular ski resorts where many British nationals have their own property.
- » The PCR Laboratory in Pleven will be Ready by the End of Next Week
- » Eight New Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Bulgaria, Bringing the Total to 51
- » Not Fake News: Ibuprofen and Cortisone may Worsen your Condition if you are Infected with COVID-19 - UPDATED
- » COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria already 41
- » Coronavirus Cases Rised to 31 in Bulgaria
- » Six New Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria, Total of 37