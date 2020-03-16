9-year-old Child from England is the 52nd Case of Coronavirus in Bulgaria

A 9-year-old child from England is the 52nd case of a coronavirus infection registered so far in Bulgaria, the National Crisis Staff announced on Monday morning. The uncle of the child, who is also in Bulgaria's ski resort Bansko, had previously been in contact with his sister, who was suffering from a coronavirus infection.

The 9-year-old child arrived in Bansko together with his uncle and his family on Friday evening. Samples have been taken from the entire family and all are positive, officials from the Regional Health Inspectorate have told the Bulgarian National Radio. Bansko is one of Bulgaria's most popular ski resorts where many British nationals have their own property.

Bulgaria's Crisis Staff recognizes that there is a clear tendency in the country for citizens to comply with the recommendations and orders issued in relation to the spread of the infection.