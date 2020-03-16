Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny

It will be mostly sunny today. During the day, the east-northeast wind will decrease and will die down in many places.

Maximum temperatures mostly between 5C and 10C. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month and will further increase slightly.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

