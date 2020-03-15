All Schools in the Netherlands will be Closed

The Dutch government has decided to close all schools, tightening measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Reuters reported, citing national television.

All cafes, restaurants and sports facilities in the country will be closed.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte's government initially did not want to halt the school process but changed course after being pressured by education workers and medical professionals.

The measures are expected to be announced at a press conference tonight and the Prime Minister will address the nation tomorrow.

Today, confirmed cases of new coronavirus infected in the Netherlands have increased by 176 and their total number is already 1,135. 20 people have died, health authorities said.

