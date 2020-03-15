Eight New Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Bulgaria, Bringing the Total to 51
Eight new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Bulgaria on March 15, bringing the total to 51, the head of the national task force, prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiyski said at the regular daily briefing at 5 pm.
Six cases were confirmed from 83 samples tested in the Military Medical Academy and two from 51 samples from the National Reference Laboratory.
Twelve tests were done in the coastal city of Varna, one is inconclusive and will be further tested for confirmation./ BNT
