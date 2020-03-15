Eight New Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Bulgaria, Bringing the Total to 51

Society » HEALTH | March 15, 2020, Sunday // 18:33| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Eight New Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Bulgaria, Bringing the Total to 51

Eight new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Bulgaria on March 15, bringing the total to 51, the head of the national task force, prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiyski said at the regular daily briefing at 5 pm.

Six cases were confirmed from 83 samples tested in the Military Medical Academy and two from 51 samples from the National Reference Laboratory.

Twelve tests were done in the coastal city of Varna, one is inconclusive and will be further tested for confirmation./ BNT

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria