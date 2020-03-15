The Number of COVID-19 Death Cases in Spain has Increased Dramatically

The number of coronavirus deaths in Spain has doubled in the last day and nearly 8,000 have been infected, the Spanish health ministry said today, quoted by world agencies.

The deaths from the disease caused by the new virus are already 288. Yesterday they were 136. The carriers of the virus to date are 7753 and yesterday were 5700. Most of the infected are in the capital city of Madrid. Among the people who tested positive for the virus are the wife of the prime minister, two ministers and five football players from Valencia.

Yesterday, the Spanish government declared a state of emergency, imposing restrictions on movement through the country. Restaurants, bars and most of the shops are closed. The public transport was restricted.

