Germany is Closing its Borders

Germany will close its borders with France, Austria and Switzerland on Monday, according to German newspaper Bild.

The newspaper also said that the free movement of goods would remain, and people traveling on business would also be able to cross borders.

Closing the borders is not only about controlling the epidemic of COVID-19, but also about preventing panic buying of goods, which obviously causes problems with supplies in the areas around the borders.

According to official data so far, Germany has 5 426 registered cases of coronavirus infected, and the deaths are 11.

