PM Borissov: It is Most Important to Protect our Medical Professionals, They Will Receive Bonus Remuneration
Prime Minister Borissov announced that it was of utmost importance now to protect all medical professionals - doctors, nurses, laboratory assistant and medical orderly as he added that every medical professional who is on the frontline in the fight with the coronavirus epidemic will receive an additional remuneration of 500 Euro /1000 BGN/ per month.
This was announced after a meeting with Bulgaria's head of state President Rumen Radev and crisis staff chief Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski.
The business will also be supported, but with careful consideration of the state's reserves and its commitments to pensioners, doctors, police, the army, etc.
Everyone who goes on sick leave should also receive protection through the social fund, the prime minister said./ BNR
