Bulgaria is Among European Countries Least Affected by COVID-19

The latest positive samples for a coronavirus in Bulgaria confirm that the main mechanism for the occurrence of the disease in the country is still imports from abroad, Bulgaria's Chief Sanitary Inspector Angel Kunchev told the Bulgarian National Radio. This confirms that the measures taken to tighten border control and quarantine are adequate, he commented.

Bulgaria continues to be one of the least affected European countries, but also one of the first to introduce a state of emergency so that faster and more effective measures can be taken, Kunchev said. At the same time, he warned that the situation was gradually moving to a stage where the virus would spread more widely within Bulgarian society itself./ BNR